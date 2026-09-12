Hate Crimes Task Force investigating after suspect hurls slurs, attacks couple in Long Island City park

article

The Brief A 21-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were attacked while walking along the waterfront at Hunter's Point South Park on Thursday night. The unidentified suspect shouted anti-Asian slurs, punched both victims, and sprayed the man in the head with an unknown substance. The couple ran to a nearby restaurant for help, where staff shielded them and called police.



The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a young Asian American couple was targeted in an unprovoked attack along the Long Island City waterfront on Thursday evening.

Police said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Center Boulevard and 51st Avenue inside Hunter's Point South Park.

What we know:

According to police, the victims—a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man—were walking near the waterfront when an unidentified stranger approached them. The suspect began shouting anti-Asian slurs before physically attacking the couple.

Investigators said the attacker punched the woman in the back of the head and struck the man in the hand. The suspect then sprayed the man in the head with an unknown substance.

The couple ran away to escape the attacker and sought refuge inside Frank Ottomanelli's, a nearby restaurant.

The NYPD confirmed its Hate Crimes Task Force was notified of the incident and has taken over the ongoing investigation. Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage in the area to identify the suspect.

Local perspective:

Locals in the area expressed outrage over the bias-motivated attack in their neighborhood. It is noted that reported hate crimes within the NYPD's 108th Precinct are up 40% this year compared to the same period last year.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released a detailed description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline.