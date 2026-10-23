6-year-old girl hit by falling bricks outside building in Maspeth, Queens

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The Brief A 6-year-old was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by bricks that fell off a building in Maspeth, Queens, the NYPD said. The girl suffered a broken leg and received stitches to her head after she was found bleeding, officials said. The NYC Department of Buildings said inspectors issued a violation to the property owner.



A 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by bricks that came tumbling off a building in Maspeth, Queens, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The little girl suffered a broken leg and needed stitches to her head after a pile of bricks fell on her just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

It happened outside a building on 59th Street, between 56th Drive and Maspeth Avenue, officials said.

The girl was bleeding from the head when officers found her, according to police.

She is expected to be OK.

What they're saying:

The City Department of Buildings said inspectors found a 4-foot by 3-foot section of a brick veneer detached from the side of a single-story garage at 59-01 Maspeth Avenue and fell to the sidewalk below.

DOB issued a violation for failing to maintain the garage to the property owner due to the collapse.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what the girl was doing outside the building, but officials described her as a pedestrian.

It also wasn't immediately known if anyone else was with her at the time.

The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), the New York City Fire Department, and the New York City Department of Buildings.



