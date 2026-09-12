Food delivery worker ambushed, robbed of $500 and meal inside Bronx building: police

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The Brief A 27-year-old delivery worker was robbed of food and about $500 in cash inside a building on Exterior Street in the Bronx on Sept. 8. The victim was making a delivery when an unidentified man approached him and forcibly took his belongings. No injuries were reported, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery targeting a food delivery worker inside a Bronx building on Sept. 8.

The NYPD said the incident occurred around 7:14 p.m. inside 530 Exterior Street.

What we know:

According to police, a 27-year-old man was inside the building making a food delivery when an unidentified individual approached him.

The individual forcibly stole the victim's food along with approximately $500 in cash before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported during the encounter.

Investigators described the person sought as a male with a slim build who was last seen wearing all black clothing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).