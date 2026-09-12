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Food delivery worker ambushed, robbed of $500 and meal inside Bronx building: police

By Isabella Giardina
FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Published September 12, 2026 4:19 PM EDT
Published September 12, 2026 4:19 PM EDT
New York City Police Department article

The Brief

    • A 27-year-old delivery worker was robbed of food and about $500 in cash inside a building on Exterior Street in the Bronx on Sept. 8.
    • The victim was making a delivery when an unidentified man approached him and forcibly took his belongings.
    • No injuries were reported, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

BRONX, N.Y. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery targeting a food delivery worker inside a Bronx building on Sept. 8.

The NYPD said the incident occurred around 7:14 p.m. inside 530 Exterior Street.

What we know:

According to police, a 27-year-old man was inside the building making a food delivery when an unidentified individual approached him.

The individual forcibly stole the victim's food along with approximately $500 in cash before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported during the encounter.

Investigators described the person sought as a male with a slim build who was last seen wearing all black clothing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This article was written using preliminary information provided by the New York City Police Department.

Bronx