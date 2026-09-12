Food delivery worker ambushed, robbed of $500 and meal inside Bronx building: police
BRONX, N.Y. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery targeting a food delivery worker inside a Bronx building on Sept. 8.
The NYPD said the incident occurred around 7:14 p.m. inside 530 Exterior Street.
What we know:
According to police, a 27-year-old man was inside the building making a food delivery when an unidentified individual approached him.
The individual forcibly stole the victim's food along with approximately $500 in cash before leaving the scene.
No injuries were reported during the encounter.
Investigators described the person sought as a male with a slim build who was last seen wearing all black clothing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This article was written using preliminary information provided by the New York City Police Department.