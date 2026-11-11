LIVE | People trapped in Brooklyn residential building partial collapse, FDNY reports

The Brief A three-story building has collapsed at 2625 Bedford Avenue, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. FDNY has confirmed that at least five people have been injured. It is unclear what might have caused the building to collapse.



A building in Brooklyn has reportedly collapsed, and people are trapped inside, according to the FDNY.

Building collapse in Brooklyn traps at least 5

What we know:

A three-story building has collapsed at 2625 Bedford Avenue, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.

FDNY has confirmed that people are currently trapped inside. The NYPD says that the building appears to be residential. Police are advising people to avoid the area, and are warning commuters to expect street closures and traffic delays.

Two people are now being evaluated, and an operation to retrieve others is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what might have caused the building to collapse.

It is also not known how many people are trapped in the building.