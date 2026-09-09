Passenger killed after Tesla slams into Midtown scaffolding and bus stop, NYPD says

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The Brief A driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Midtown Manhattan left a 27-year-old woman dead early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said. A gray 2024 Tesla Model Y struck a sidewalk shed, a bus stop and a mailbox on East 42nd Street near Madison Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to investigators. The passenger in the Tesla was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital, police said.



A driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Midtown Manhattan left a 27-year-old woman dead early Wednesday morning, according to police.

1 dead in Tesla crash, NYPD says

What we know:

The NYPD said the fatal crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. when a gray 2024 Tesla Model Y traveling eastbound on East 42nd Street struck a sidewalk shed, a bus stop and a mailbox near the intersection with Madison Avenue.

The Tesla came to a stop near Second Avenue, investigators said.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, also a 27-year-old woman, was reported to be in stable condition.

She was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Police investigating cause of crash

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The names of the driver and passenger involved have not been shared by police at this time.