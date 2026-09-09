Passenger killed after Tesla slams into Midtown scaffolding and bus stop, NYPD says
NEW YORK - A driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Midtown Manhattan left a 27-year-old woman dead early Wednesday morning, according to police.
1 dead in Tesla crash, NYPD says
What we know:
The NYPD said the fatal crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. when a gray 2024 Tesla Model Y traveling eastbound on East 42nd Street struck a sidewalk shed, a bus stop and a mailbox near the intersection with Madison Avenue.
The Tesla came to a stop near Second Avenue, investigators said.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver, also a 27-year-old woman, was reported to be in stable condition.
She was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.
Police investigating cause of crash
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The names of the driver and passenger involved have not been shared by police at this time.
The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and video of the crash scene on 42nd Street.