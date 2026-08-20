Fans launch global petition demanding FIFA President Gianni Infantino resign: AP

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The Brief Soccer fan groups around the world are demanding FIFA President Gianni Infantino step down. The petition follows backlash over a proposed plan involving World Cup commercial rights. Supporters also want sweeping changes to how FIFA makes decisions.



A global coalition of soccer fan groups has launched a petition calling for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign and for changes to the governing body’s leadership, according to The Associated Press.

What the petition says

The petition was backed by 42 supporter organizations, including 34 groups in Europe and fan groups representing all six of FIFA’s regional confederations, the AP reported.

As of 2 p.m. ET on Aug. 20, the online petition had 21,600 signatures.

Its organizers are seeking Infantino’s immediate resignation, along with reforms they say would make FIFA more transparent, accountable and responsive to supporters.

Why fans are calling for Infantino’s resignation

What they're saying:

The petition follows widespread criticism of a now-shelved plan to sell stakes in a new commercial entity tied to future World Cup profits.

The proposal, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise, drew opposition from soccer officials and fan organizations that said it was developed without enough transparency or consultation, according to the AP.

The petition also cites concerns about high ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup.

GUADALUPE, MEXICO - JUNE 29: FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Netherlands and Morocco at Monterrey Stadium on June 29, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The backstory:

FIFA backed away from the investment proposal after the backlash, but pressure on Infantino has continued.

The AP reported that the petition accuses Infantino of undermining democratic governance within FIFA and putting commercial interests ahead of supporters.

What's next:

The petition calls for a greater formal role for fans and other stakeholders in decisions affecting soccer’s future.