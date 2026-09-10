Dr. Squatch agrees to $9M settlement over 'natural' product claims: How to submit a claim

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The Brief Dr. Squatch agreed to a $9 million settlement resolving a lawsuit that alleged its products contained synthetic ingredients despite being labeled natural. Consumers who purchased eligible products between Nov. 1, 2018, and Aug. 29, 2026, can submit a claim online to receive a cash payout. Claimants can receive up to $12.50 depending on whether they have proof of purchase, with a filing deadline of Nov. 27, 2026.



Dr. Squatch has agreed to pay $9 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the personal care brand falsely advertised its soaps, shampoos, deodorants, and other products as "natural" when they contained synthetic ingredients.

What the lawsuit claims

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed in California Superior Court, alleged that Dr. Squatch misled consumers by labeling its products as natural while including synthetic components.

Dr. Squatch denies all allegations and any wrongdoing, maintaining that its products were properly labeled. The company agreed to the $9 million settlement to avoid the expense and uncertainty of continued litigation.

Who is eligible for a payout

Anyone in the United States who purchased qualifying Dr. Squatch products labeled as "natural" between Nov. 1, 2018, and Aug. 29, 2026, is considered a class member and eligible to file a claim.

Cash payouts are calculated at $0.50 per eligible product:

Without proof of purchase: Consumers can claim up to five products for a maximum payout of $2.50.

With proof of purchase: Consumers with receipts or order confirmations can claim up to 20 additional products for a maximum payout of $10.00.

Combined claims: Consumers with and without proof of purchase can combine claims for up to 25 products, resulting in a maximum payout of $12.50 per household.

Final payout amounts may be adjusted pro rata based on the total number of valid claims submitted.

What's next and how to file

Class members can file a claim form online by visiting the official settlement website at www.PersonalCareProductsSettlement.com. Claims can also be submitted by mail to the settlement administrator in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The deadline to submit a claim form is Nov. 27, 2026.

Consumers who wish to opt out or object to the settlement must do so by Oct. 13, 2026. A final approval hearing is scheduled for March 2, 2027, with payments expected to be distributed after the court grants final approval.