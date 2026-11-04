Double shooting leaves man and woman dead inside Bronx apartment

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The Brief Two people were found shot to death inside an apartment building in the Bronx. Emergency responders pronounced both the man and the woman dead at the scene. Investigators have not announced any arrests or released information about a possible suspect.



A man and a woman were found shot and killed inside a residential building in the Bronx, and detectives are working to piece together what led up to the violence.

What we know:

Officers from the NYPD's 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an assault just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 3 at 3950 Blackstone Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. Emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the woman as Andrea Cantarini. According to investigators, she lived at the Blackstone Avenue building where the shooting took place.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 38-year-old man, pending the notification of his family. Investigators have also not disclosed the relationship between the two individuals or the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal gunfire. No arrests have been made.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the NYPD or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.