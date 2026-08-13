Arson suspected in Bronx deli fire that left 33-year-old severely burned, sources say

The Brief Police and fire investigators are trying to determine if a deli in the Bronx was intentionally set on fire. The FDNY said it happened late Tuesday night on West 183 St., between Jerome Ave. and Davidson Ave., in the University Heights section. According to FOX 5 NY sources, the fire started when someone lit a device and threw it into the establishment.



Police and fire investigators are trying to determine whether a deli in the Bronx was torched on purpose.

Flames spread quickly

What we know:

The FDNY said it responded to a fire just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on West 183 St., between Jerome Ave. and Davidson Ave., in the University Heights section.

Surveillance video shows the flames spreading quickly, leaving multiple businesses damaged along West 183 St.

A 33-year-old man suffered burns to his face and body. He was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Cause under investigation

What we don't know:

According to FOX 5 NY sources, the fire started when someone lit a device and threw it into the establishment.

However, the cause of the fire and a possible motive for targeting the deli remained under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.