Off-duty officer stabbed in the Bronx, law enforcement source says

article

The Brief A law enforcement source tells FOX 5 NY that an off-duty officer was stabbed in the Bronx. The condition of the officer is not known at this time. The identities of both the officer and whoever stabbed him are also not known.



A law enforcement source tells FOX 5 NY that an off-duty officer was stabbed in the Bronx.

Off-duty officer stabbed

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that an off-duty officer was stabbed in the Bronx.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes in.

What we don't know:

The condition of the officer is not known at this time.

The identities of both the officer and whoever stabbed him are also not known.