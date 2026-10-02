Off-duty officer stabbed in the Bronx, law enforcement source says
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THE BRONX - A law enforcement source tells FOX 5 NY that an off-duty officer was stabbed in the Bronx.
Off-duty officer stabbed
What we know:
FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that an off-duty officer was stabbed in the Bronx.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes in.
What we don't know:
The condition of the officer is not known at this time.
The identities of both the officer and whoever stabbed him are also not known.
The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt.