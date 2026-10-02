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Off-duty officer stabbed in the Bronx, law enforcement source says

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 2, 2026 2:48 PM EDT
Published October 2, 2026 2:48 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A law enforcement source tells FOX 5 NY that an off-duty officer was stabbed in the Bronx.
    • The condition of the officer is not known at this time.
    • The identities of both the officer and whoever stabbed him are also not known.

THE BRONX - A law enforcement source tells FOX 5 NY that an off-duty officer was stabbed in the Bronx.

Off-duty officer stabbed

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that an off-duty officer was stabbed in the Bronx.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes in.

What we don't know:

The condition of the officer is not known at this time.

The identities of both the officer and whoever stabbed him are also not known.

The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt.

Crime and Public SafetyBronx