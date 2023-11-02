Firefighters on scene of building collapse after apparent explosion in Dutchess County

Authorities are investigating after an apparent explosion caused a fire and building collapse in Dutchess County on Thursday afternoon.

The collapse reportedly happened at a building on Brick Row.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Main Street, Mesier Park and North Mesier Avenue, along with Mill Street and High Street in the village of Wappingers Falls to allow fire and EMS to respond.

"I have been briefed on the building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed State emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

"We were standing by the window, and all of the sudden there was this huge 'BOOM' noise ... I looked out and there was fire," an eyewitness, Amy Parks, said in a video posted to Facebook.

