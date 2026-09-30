Cornell fraternity gang rape allegations: Gov. Hochul calls for independent investigation

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul called for an independent investigation into Cornell’s response to an alleged gang rape. The victim’s lawsuit claims she was drugged and unable to consent during the 2024 assault. The district attorney reopened the criminal investigation after initially declining to prosecute.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for an investigation into Cornell University’s response to an alleged gang rape that took place at the Chi Phi fraternity house on campus.

Hochul responds

What they're saying:

"The allegations in this case are nothing short of horrifying. For any student to come forward after an experience like this takes extraordinary courage. No student should ever be left wondering whether the institutions meant to protect them will listen and act," according to an emailed statement from Hochul.

Hochul also voiced her support for Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten’s decision to reopen his investigation.

The governor called for an outside law firm to be hired to independently investigate the university’s response.

FILE - Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (Photographer: John Lamparski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Victim sues Cornell, others

The backstory:

The victim, only identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit this month saying she was sexually assaulted in October 2024.

Her suit says the assault occurred after she was pressured into snorting ketamine, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol, to the point where she was incapable of consenting to sex.

The woman reported the incident to Cornell’s campus police department, but the local district attorney’s office opted not to prosecute anyone at the time.

It reopened the criminal investigation Monday as public outrage built over the woman’s allegations.

DA comments on 2024 investigation

Dig deeper:

Van Houten defended his office’s actions Tuesday in several media interviews, arguing that while the male students involved did things that were "morally wrong," the woman’s initial account of the incident to police didn’t include allegations that she was drugged, incapacitated beyond the ability to consent, or forced into sex.

Van Houten has not released the victim’s sworn statement to police, but instead released a summary with some of her direct quotes included.

He also defended his office’s decision not to conduct an additional investigation after the woman initially spoke to police.