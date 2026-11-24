The Brief There's only one more month until Christmas and this year's holiday season kicks off with the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. From tree lightings and holiday markets to SantaCon, here's the need-to-know about upcoming festivities in NYC. Planning to drive? NYC DOT has flagged more than a dozen Gridlock Alert Days between now and Christmas.



There's only one more month until Christmas and this year's holiday season kicks off with the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: A view of the lit tree during the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Local perspective:

Here are all the events coming up in the next month:

November

December

Related article

All season long

Union Square Holiday Market – Open now through Dec. 24

Grand Central Holiday Fair – Open now through Dec. 24 inside Vanderbilt Hall

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park – Open now through Jan. 3, 2027

Holiday Under the Stars light show at The Shops at Columbus Circle – Through Jan. 3, 2027

NYBG Holiday Train Show – Through Jan. 10, 2027

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree – On display after the Dec. 2 lighting through Jan. 9, 2027.