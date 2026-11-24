Christmas will be here in 30 days: Here's your NYC holiday bucket list this year
NEW YORK - There's only one more month until Christmas and this year's holiday season kicks off with the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: A view of the lit tree during the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Local perspective:
Here are all the events coming up in the next month:
November
- Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show and windows – Already running. The light show and holiday windows were unveiled Monday, Nov. 23, at the flagship on Fifth Avenue, across from Rockefeller Center.
- Macy's Balloon Inflation – Wednesday, Nov. 25. The giant balloons are inflated in the afternoon outside the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side.
- 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 26. The parade steps off at 8:30 a.m. and travels 2.5 miles from the Upper West Side to Herald Square, according to NBCUniversal. Performers include Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and Jojo.
- Black Friday shopping – Friday, Nov. 27
- NYBG Holiday Train Show – Open now through Jan. 10, 2027, at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. This is the show's 35th year, featuring roughly 200 plant-based replicas of NYC landmarks.
- Holiday Nostalgia Train – The train will operate every Sunday between Thanksgiving and New Year’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rides are free with your subway fare.
December
- Columbus Circle Holiday Market opening – Tuesday, Dec. 1. The Urbanspace market at the southwest corner of Central Park runs through Dec. 31.
- Bryant Park Tree Lighting – Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Bank of America Winter Village
- Tavern on the Green Christmas Tree Lighting – Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
- Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting – Wednesday, Dec. 2. The ceremony runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and is free, with no public tickets. This year's tree is a 76-foot Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York.
- Gridlock Alert Day – Wednesday, Dec. 2
- 30th Annual Central Park Holiday Lighting – Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center. The free event ends with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer.
- New York Stock Exchange 103rd Annual Tree Lighting – Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wall Street
- Broadway Under the Stars at The Shops at Columbus Circle – Thursday, Dec. 3
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 3
- Hanukkah begins at sundown – Friday, Dec. 4. The world's largest menorah, at Grand Army Plaza on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, is lit each night of the holiday.
- NYBG Holiday Train Show Family Party – Friday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Gridlock Alert Day – Friday, Dec. 4
- Gridlock Alert Day – Tuesday, Dec. 8
- Gridlock Alert Day – Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Broadway Under the Stars – Thursday, Dec. 10
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 10
- Gridlock Alert Day – Friday, Dec. 11
- SantaCon – Saturday, Dec. 12. The bar crawl returns under a new parent company, North Pole NYC. The bar route is expected to be released the week of the event.
- Gridlock Alert Day – Tuesday, Dec. 15
- Gridlock Alert Day – Wednesday, Dec. 16
- Broadway Under the Stars – Thursday, Dec. 17
- Gridlock Alert Day – Thursday, Dec. 17
- Gridlock Alert Day – Friday, Dec. 18
- Gridlock Alert Day – Wednesday, Dec. 23
- Last day for the Union Square Holiday Market and the Grand Central Holiday Fair – Thursday, Dec. 24
All season long
- Union Square Holiday Market – Open now through Dec. 24
- Grand Central Holiday Fair – Open now through Dec. 24 inside Vanderbilt Hall
- Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park – Open now through Jan. 3, 2027
- Holiday Under the Stars light show at The Shops at Columbus Circle – Through Jan. 3, 2027
- NYBG Holiday Train Show – Through Jan. 10, 2027
- Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree – On display after the Dec. 2 lighting through Jan. 9, 2027.
The Source: This article includes information from the websites of the locations and organizers listed, NYC DOT, the Central Park Conservancy, the Associated Press and Time Out New York.