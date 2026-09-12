Life-size Charlie Kirk statue displayed in Times Square on one-year anniversary of his death

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The Brief A life-size statue of late conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was displayed in Times Square on Sept. 10, 2026. Artist Sergio Furnari created the sculpture. Supporters gathered at the Manhattan location to view the installation and pay tribute one year after Kirk was killed.



A life-size statue honoring late conservative activist Charlie Kirk was put on display in Times Square on Sept. 10, 2026, marking exactly one year since he was killed.

Supporters gathered around the Manhattan installation to commemorate the Turning Point USA founder. Sculptor Sergio Furnari created the piece, spending $100,000 on materials.

What we know:

The life-size statue shows Kirk seated with a microphone, capturing his likeness as a public speaker and political commentator. Furnari put the final touches on the monument in his Queens studio before bringing it to Manhattan for the Sept. 10 display.

Conservative figures and supporters joined Furnari in Times Square as people stopped to view the piece and pay their respects throughout the day.

The backstory:

Kirk was killed on Sept. 10, 2025, during an appearance on a college campus in Utah. Following his death, Furnari began hand-crafting the monument in New York City to commemorate the activist and mark the one-year anniversary of the event.