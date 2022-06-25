Car hits several people in Brooklyn

article

At least one person is reported dead after a car hit several pedestrians in Brooklyn on Saturday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Ralph Ave. near Macon St. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

The FDNY confirms that one person is dead and that one person was in critical condition, that two people were in serious condition, and that at least one other person was injured in the incident.

No other information was immediately available including if the driver was detained at the scene. An investigation was continuing.

FOX 5 News has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated.