Cyclist killed in Bronx hit-and-run; NYPD searching for driver
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on a bike and injured another driver in the Bronx.
What we know:
The NYPD said a person behind the wheel of a BMW struck a 51-year-old cyclist and then crashed into a Lexus RX 350 and Chevy Camaro that were parked on Bruckner Boulevard by Longwood Avenue.
It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The cyclist was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.
The BMW also crashed into a Hyundai Sonata, injuring the 38-year-old woman who was driving it, according to investigators.
She was hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The identity of the BMW driver is unknown at this time.
Police said they fled the scene on foot.
No arrests have been made, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This article includes information from the New York Police Department.