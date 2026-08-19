Cyclist killed in Bronx hit-and-run; NYPD searching for driver

The Brief The NYPD is searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver after a cyclist was struck and killed in the Bronx. Police said a BMW struck a 51-year-old cyclist and then crashed into a Lexus RX 350 and Chevy Camaro late Tuesday night on Bruckner Boulevard by Longwood Avenue. A woman driving a Hyundai Sonata was also injured and hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.



Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on a bike and injured another driver in the Bronx.

What we know:

The NYPD said a person behind the wheel of a BMW struck a 51-year-old cyclist and then crashed into a Lexus RX 350 and Chevy Camaro that were parked on Bruckner Boulevard by Longwood Avenue.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

The BMW also crashed into a Hyundai Sonata, injuring the 38-year-old woman who was driving it, according to investigators.

She was hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the BMW driver is unknown at this time.

Police said they fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made, and the crash remains under investigation.