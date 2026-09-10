Woman stabbed at Brooklyn subway station, female suspect sought, NYPD says
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NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed Thursday inside a Brooklyn subway station.
Brooklyn subway station stabbing
What we know:
Police said a 44-year-old woman was stabbed following a dispute at around 9:23 a.m. at the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn.
It happened on the mezzanine level near the A train platform, according to officials.
A female suspect fled the scene, investigators said.
What we don't know:
The condition of the stabbing victim and her identity is unknown at this time.
Police did not share any further details about the suspect.
The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI). It includes pictures from SkyFOX above the scene.