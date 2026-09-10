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Woman stabbed at Brooklyn subway station, female suspect sought, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
Brooklyn
Published September 10, 2026 11:14 AM EDT
Published September 10, 2026 11:14 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a 44-year-old woman was stabbed inside a Brooklyn subway station.
    • It happened at around 9:23 a.m. at the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn, according to police.
    • Officials said a female suspect fled the scene near the A train platform.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed Thursday inside a Brooklyn subway station. 

Brooklyn subway station stabbing

What we know:

Police said a 44-year-old woman was stabbed following a dispute at around 9:23 a.m. at the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn. 

It happened on the mezzanine level near the A train platform, according to officials.

A female suspect fled the scene, investigators said. 

What we don't know:

The condition of the stabbing victim and her identity is unknown at this time. 

Police did not share any further details about the suspect. 

The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI). It includes pictures from SkyFOX above the scene. 

Brooklyn