Woman stabbed at Brooklyn subway station, female suspect sought, NYPD says

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a 44-year-old woman was stabbed inside a Brooklyn subway station. It happened at around 9:23 a.m. at the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn, according to police. Officials said a female suspect fled the scene near the A train platform.



The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed Thursday inside a Brooklyn subway station.

Brooklyn subway station stabbing

What we know:

Police said a 44-year-old woman was stabbed following a dispute at around 9:23 a.m. at the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn.

It happened on the mezzanine level near the A train platform, according to officials.

A female suspect fled the scene, investigators said.

What we don't know:

The condition of the stabbing victim and her identity is unknown at this time.

Police did not share any further details about the suspect.