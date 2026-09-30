Man, 72, arrested in NYC hit-and-run death of former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood

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The Brief A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood in New York City. Michael Griffiths, 72, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident after the fatal crash in Brooklyn on Jan. 16, 2026. Underwood, 33, appeared in seven episodes of the popular Nickelodeon sketch comedy series "All That" in 2005, according IMDb.



A man has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood in New York City.

What we know:

Michael Griffiths, 72, was taken into custody Tuesday in Brooklyn and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident after the fatal crash on Jan. 16, 2026, the NYPD said.

Underwood, 33, died after she was struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville, according to police.

Investigators said a black 2021 Ford Explorer crossed over the double yellow line to pass another vehicle on Pitkin moments before hitting Underwood in the crosswalk. A second vehicle struck the woman lying in the road, officials said.

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Investigators noted Underwood was crossing against the pedestrian signal when she was hit. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said both drivers fled.

What we don't know:

The NYPD did not say which vehicle Griffiths was allegedly behind the wheel of.

There was no word on a second arrest.

Dig deeper:

Underwood appeared in seven episodes of the popular Nickelodeon sketch comedy series "All That" in 2005, according to IMDb. The show also featured stars Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Kenan Thompson over the years.

Underwood also appeared in 23 episodes of Nickelodeon's animated series "Little Bill," as the voice of the main character's cousin.

She spent one year on the first national tour of "Hairspray" as Little Inez.