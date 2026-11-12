Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn building collapse: What we know about the victims

By Heather Miller
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 12, 2026 8:57 AM EST
Published November 12, 2026 8:57 AM EST

The Brief

    • At least eight people have died and 17 others were injured in a Brooklyn building collapse, but FDNY says there could be more victims trapped in the rubble. 
    • Among the 17 injured are seven children and four people who sustained critical injuries. 
    • It’s still unclear what caused the building to collapse.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in Brooklyn Thursday, a day after a building collapse left at least eight people dead and at least 17 others injured. 

Here’s what’s known so far about the victims: 

LIVE UPDATES: Brooklyn building collapse leaves 8 dead; Search and rescue effort continues

Brooklyn building collapse victims

What we know:

Authorities said six bodies were found in the rubble, and two more victims were pronounced dead at a local hospital. It happened in a three-story building at 2625 Bedford Avenue in Flatbush around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

FDNY said of the 17 people injured, seven were children and four sustained critical injuries. One of the people rescued from the wreckage is a pregnant woman. 

Members of the New York City Fire Department and first responders work at the scene one day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn in New York on November 12, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

FDNY says they don’t know how many more people could be trapped inside. 

Pregnant woman rescued from rubble of Brooklyn building collapse
Pregnant woman rescued from rubble of Brooklyn building collapse

Pregnant woman rescued from rubble of Brooklyn building collapse

More than a dozen people remain injured and many residents are displaced following a sudden, fatal building collapse in Brooklyn. Among those rescued from the rubble is a pregnant woman, whose husband spoke about the relief of learning she survived. FOX 5 NY's Nikki Hauser reports from Kings County Hospital

It’s also still unclear what caused the building to collapse. 

What they're saying:

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office is investigating "whether any criminal conduct contributed to this tragedy."

Search and rescue efforts continue

What's next:

As search and rescue efforts continue Thursday, FDNY officials said the rescue could become more challenging with fears of a secondary collapse and incoming rain that could turn the debris into heavy mud. 

Deadly Brooklyn building collapse: FDNY officials update search & rescue efforts
Deadly Brooklyn building collapse: FDNY officials update search & rescue efforts

Deadly Brooklyn building collapse: FDNY officials update search & rescue efforts

Search and rescue operations remain ongoing more than 15 hours after a deadly building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn. FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore and Chief of Department John Esposito provide an update on the painstaking recovery efforts. Officials discuss how crews are digging piece by piece through void spaces, utilizing K-9 units and Con Ed vacuum trucks, and preparing for incoming rain that could complicate the search. They also reflect on the miraculous rescue of a woman who is six months pregnant and share vital resources for families looking for missing loved ones.

"It's a very methodical, regimented process that's going on right now," FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said Thursday. 

The Source: This report includes information from FDNY and The New York Post.

Crime and Public SafetyBrooklyn