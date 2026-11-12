Brooklyn building collapse: What we know about the victims
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in Brooklyn Thursday, a day after a building collapse left at least eight people dead and at least 17 others injured.
Here’s what’s known so far about the victims:
LIVE UPDATES: Brooklyn building collapse leaves 8 dead; Search and rescue effort continues
Brooklyn building collapse victims
What we know:
Authorities said six bodies were found in the rubble, and two more victims were pronounced dead at a local hospital. It happened in a three-story building at 2625 Bedford Avenue in Flatbush around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
FDNY said of the 17 people injured, seven were children and four sustained critical injuries. One of the people rescued from the wreckage is a pregnant woman.
Members of the New York City Fire Department and first responders work at the scene one day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn in New York on November 12, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
What we don't know:
FDNY says they don’t know how many more people could be trapped inside.
It’s also still unclear what caused the building to collapse.
What they're saying:
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office is investigating "whether any criminal conduct contributed to this tragedy."
Search and rescue efforts continue
What's next:
As search and rescue efforts continue Thursday, FDNY officials said the rescue could become more challenging with fears of a secondary collapse and incoming rain that could turn the debris into heavy mud.
"It's a very methodical, regimented process that's going on right now," FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said Thursday.
The Source: This report includes information from FDNY and The New York Post.