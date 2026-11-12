Brooklyn building collapse: What we know about the victims

The Brief At least eight people have died and 17 others were injured in a Brooklyn building collapse, but FDNY says there could be more victims trapped in the rubble. Among the 17 injured are seven children and four people who sustained critical injuries. It’s still unclear what caused the building to collapse.



Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in Brooklyn Thursday, a day after a building collapse left at least eight people dead and at least 17 others injured.

Here’s what’s known so far about the victims:

LIVE UPDATES: Brooklyn building collapse leaves 8 dead; Search and rescue effort continues

Brooklyn building collapse victims

What we know:

Authorities said six bodies were found in the rubble, and two more victims were pronounced dead at a local hospital. It happened in a three-story building at 2625 Bedford Avenue in Flatbush around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

FDNY said of the 17 people injured, seven were children and four sustained critical injuries. One of the people rescued from the wreckage is a pregnant woman.

Members of the New York City Fire Department and first responders work at the scene one day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn in New York on November 12, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

FDNY says they don’t know how many more people could be trapped inside.

It’s also still unclear what caused the building to collapse.

What they're saying:

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office is investigating "whether any criminal conduct contributed to this tragedy."

Search and rescue efforts continue

What's next:

As search and rescue efforts continue Thursday, FDNY officials said the rescue could become more challenging with fears of a secondary collapse and incoming rain that could turn the debris into heavy mud.

"It's a very methodical, regimented process that's going on right now," FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said Thursday.