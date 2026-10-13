12-year-old girl hit in Bronx park shooting; No arrests, NYPD says

The Brief A 12-year-old girl is in serious, but stable condition after she was shot multiple times in a Bronx park, the NYPD said. Officers found the girl shot in the torso and right leg at the Pearly Gates Park on Monday night; Sources said she was not the intended target. Mo arrests have been made; Police are asking anybody with information about the shooting to come forward.



A 12-year-old girl is recovering Tuesday after she was shot multiple times at a park in the Bronx, according to police.

Child shot in Bronx

What we know:

The NYPD said it responded to a 911 call at around 8:30 p.m. Monday after gunfire erupted at the Pearly Gates Park outside 2465 Tratman Avenue in Westchester Square.

Officers found the 12-year-old girl shot in the torso and right leg. She was taken to Montefiore Hospital in serious, but stable condition, and is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear if the girl was struck in the crossfire of a shootout or if something else happened, but she was not the intended target, police sources told FOX 5 NY.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but sources close to the investigation told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers police were looking into a possible connection to an ongoing gang dispute.

There was no word on a possible suspect or suspects and, so far, no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.