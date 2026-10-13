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12-year-old girl hit in Bronx park shooting; No arrests, NYPD says

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FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Updated October 13, 2026 12:51 PM EDT Published October 13, 2026 10:29 AM EDT
12-year-old girl hit in Bronx park shooting; NYPD searching for suspects
12-year-old girl hit in Bronx park shooting; NYPD searching for suspects

12-year-old girl hit in Bronx park shooting; NYPD searching for suspects

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to come forward after a little girl was injured in a shooting at the Pearly Gates Park in Westchester Square. Police said she was not the intended target.  FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers reports. 

The Brief

    • A 12-year-old girl is in serious, but stable condition after she was shot multiple times in a Bronx park, the NYPD said.
    • Officers found the girl shot in the torso and right leg at the Pearly Gates Park on Monday night; Sources said she was not the intended target.
    • Mo arrests have been made; Police are asking anybody with information about the shooting to come forward.

NEW YORK - A 12-year-old girl is recovering Tuesday after she was shot multiple times at a park in the Bronx, according to police. 

Child shot in Bronx

What we know:

The NYPD said it responded to a 911 call at around 8:30 p.m. Monday after gunfire erupted at the Pearly Gates Park outside 2465 Tratman Avenue in Westchester Square. 

12-year-old girl hurt in Bronx shooting, NYPD says | What We Know
12-year-old girl hurt in Bronx shooting, NYPD says | What We Know

12-year-old girl hurt in Bronx shooting, NYPD says | What We Know

A 12-year-old girl is recovering Tuesday after she was shot multiple times in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Police sources said the child was not the intended target of the shooting on Tratman Avenue and no arrests have been made. FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens has the latest. 

Officers found the 12-year-old girl shot in the torso and right leg. She was taken to Montefiore Hospital in serious, but stable condition, and is expected to survive. 

It was not immediately clear if the girl was struck in the crossfire of a shootout or if something else happened, but she was not the intended target, police sources told FOX 5 NY

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but sources close to the investigation told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers police were looking into a possible connection to an ongoing gang dispute. 

There was no word on a possible suspect or suspects and, so far, no arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.

The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources. 

BronxCrime and Public Safety