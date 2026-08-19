River otter spotted in the Bronx for 1st time in 100 years, Bronx Zoo says

The Brief An otter was spotted along the Bronx River for the first time in a century, according to the Bronx Zoo. A motion-activated camera, monitored by the Wildlife Conservation Society, photographed the otter on June 23, 2026, officials said. It's considered a major milestone for efforts to clean up the once heavily-polluted Bronx River.



A river otter has been spotted in the wild in the Bronx for the first time in a century, a landmark achievement for water conservation efforts in New York City, according to the Bronx Zoo.

Bronx River otter

Credit: Wildlife Conservation Society Education Department/RJ Hawkins

What we know:

The Wildlife Conservation Society Bronx Zoo said a North American river otter was documented in the borough along the Bronx River for the first time in approximately 100 years.

A motion-activated camera, monitored by the WCS's Education Department at the Bronx Zoo, photographed the otter on June 23, 2026, officials said.

It's believed to be the first otter sighting in the Bronx since the early 1900s, the zoo said.

A stunning discovery

Attleboro, MA - March 19: The North American River Otter exhibit at Capron Park Zoo on March 19, 2026. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

RJ Hawkins, the local scientist who deployed the camera, said he was stunned when he saw the picture of the otter along the Bronx River.

"When I first reviewed the images, I could hardly believe what I was seeing," Hawkins said. "Knowing this may be the first documented river otter in the Bronx in generations was an incredible moment. It shows why long-term wildlife monitoring and environmental restoration efforts matter."

"It’s a win for both wildlife and people." — Bronx Zoo Director Craig Piper

The Wildlife Conservation Society said it's been working with the Bronx River Alliance for decades to eliminate pollution from the Bronx River and restore wildlife.

"There are moments in conservation that remind us why this work matters, and this is one of them," said Bronx Zoo Director Craig Piper. "Thanks to a broad coalition of public and private partners, we can celebrate the return of an otter as a result of decades of restoration work to provide cleaner water and healthier habitat. It’s a win for both wildlife and people."

Wildlife in the Bronx

(Photographer: Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Otters used to be common throughout New York waterways, but started disappearing due to pollution, habitat degradation and unregulated trapping, according to the Bronx Zoo.

Environmentalists say their presence is an indicator of "healthy freshwater ecosystems because they depend on clean water, abundant fish, and intact river habitats."

Beavers returned to the Bronx River for the first time in more than 200 years in 2007, the zoo said.