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49-year-old man taken into custody in connection with Bronx police-involved shooting

By
FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Published November 2, 2026 4:31 PM EST
Published November 2, 2026 4:31 PM EST
Press briefing on Bronx police-involved shooting
Press briefing on Bronx police-involved shooting

Press briefing on Bronx police-involved shooting

NYPD executives briefed the press on the details surrounding a police-involved shooting that took place in the Bronx earlier today.

The Brief

    • An armed 49-year-old man who shot at two NYPD officers has been taken into custody.
    • The suspect was engaged in a dispute at a deli in the Fordham section of the Bronx at 3:20 p.m. earlier today, Nov. 2.
    • An investigation into the incident is now ongoing.

THE BRONX - An armed 49-year-old man who shot at two NYPD officers has been taken into custody.

Police-involved shooting in the Bronx

What we know:

The suspect was engaged in a dispute at a deli in the Fordham section of the Bronx at 3:20 p.m. earlier today, Nov. 2. The 49-year-old then took out a firearm, pointing it at individuals within the deli.

He then exited the deli, where he encountered two NYPD officers, who told him to drop the weapon. The suspect instead fired the weapon in the direction of both officers.

Suspect wounded in Bronx police-involved shooting
Suspect wounded in Bronx police-involved shooting

Suspect wounded in Bronx police-involved shooting

The suspect in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx was shot twice, and sustained non life-threatening injuries. FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers reports live from the scene.

Responding police officers shot the suspect twice, and he sustained non-lifethreatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is now ongoing.

The Source: This article includes information provided by law enforcement sources.

BronxCrime and Public Safety