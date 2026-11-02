49-year-old man taken into custody in connection with Bronx police-involved shooting

The Brief An armed 49-year-old man who shot at two NYPD officers has been taken into custody. The suspect was engaged in a dispute at a deli in the Fordham section of the Bronx at 3:20 p.m. earlier today, Nov. 2. An investigation into the incident is now ongoing.



An armed 49-year-old man who shot at two NYPD officers has been taken into custody.

Police-involved shooting in the Bronx

What we know:

The suspect was engaged in a dispute at a deli in the Fordham section of the Bronx at 3:20 p.m. earlier today, Nov. 2. The 49-year-old then took out a firearm, pointing it at individuals within the deli.

He then exited the deli, where he encountered two NYPD officers, who told him to drop the weapon. The suspect instead fired the weapon in the direction of both officers.

Responding police officers shot the suspect twice, and he sustained non-lifethreatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is now ongoing.