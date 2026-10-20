Bronx marijuana grow house discovered during eviction, dozens of plants seized, authorities say

The Brief New York City authorities said dozens of plants were seized from an illegal marijuana grow house inside a Bronx apartment. A city marshal made the discovery after arriving to evict tenants at 2701 Marion Avenue in the Fordham section Monday, according to the sheriff's office. Neighbors told FOX 5 NY they had complained for months about a strange odor coming from the apartment.



New York City authorities said they uncovered an illegal marijuana grow house and seized dozens of plants during an eviction in the Bronx.

30 cannabis plants seized during Bronx eviction

What we know:

A New York City Marshal arrived to evict tenants at 2701 Marion Avenue in the Fordham section at around 10 a.m. Monday, when they came across an apartment with large quantities of pot inside.

The NYPD then contacted the New York City Sheriff's Office to assess the situation, according to Sheriff Edwin Raymond.

Officers wound up confiscating 30 adult cannabis plants and numerous bags of marijuana from the apartment, Raymond said.

Neighbors reported strange odors

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX 5 NY they had complained for months about a strange odor coming from the apartment.

Tenant Evelyn Arredondo, who lives next door, said she called the FDNY about four months ago because the smell was affecting her.

"It's something, like, toxic. My throat was itching, my eyes itching too, my nose. I'm calling because I'm worried … I live with my child, and I think it's like a gas," Arredondo said. "But they said it's nothing."

Other tenants reported seeing men quickly coming and going from the apartment, but they never saw their faces because the men would run.

Ongoing investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified any of the men neighbors reported seeing at the apartment.

"The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our communities by disrupting illicit operations that threaten public safety and health. We will work diligently to ensure our neighborhoods remain safe places to live and work," Raymond said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, so far.