1 dead, 10 injured after Bronx fire rips through apartment building, FDNY says

The Brief A fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx, leaving at least one person dead and 10 injured, including four firefighters. The FDNY said it got a call at 7:45 a.m. reporting the fire on the fourth floor of 1484 Montgomery Avenue in the Morris Heights section. The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.



A fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx on Wednesday, leaving at least one person dead and 10 injured, including four firefighters, officials said.

Bronx deadly fire

What we know:

The FDNY said it received a call at 7:45 a.m. reporting the fire on the fourth floor of 1484 Montgomery Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

Crews arrived and found the two-alarm fire in the six-story building spread to an adjoining apartment and the floor above.

A total of 131 fire and EMS personnel ultimately responded to the scene between West 174th Street and 175th.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Six other civilians were injured, including one hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

What they're saying:

"Units made an aggressive interior attack, but during the course of the fire, the fire spread to an adjoining apartment, two apartments above, and up into the cockloft space," said FDNY Deputy Chief Andrew Holzmaier.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person killed in the fire has not been shared by officials at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.