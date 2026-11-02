NYPD search for e-bike rider after woman sexually assaulted in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for a man accused of raping a 27-year-old woman after following her into her Brooklyn apartment building. Police said a man on an e-bike first approached the woman at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Willoughby Avenue and Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy. When the woman attempted to enter her building, the man returned, followed her inside and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators.



Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 27-year-old woman over the weekend after following her into her apartment building in Brooklyn.

Woman raped in Bed-Stuy, NYPD says

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the incident started at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Willoughby Avenue and Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Credit: NYPD

Officials said an unidentified individual on an e-bike approached the woman from behind and slapped her buttocks, before momentarily riding away.

When the woman attempted to enter her residential building, the individual returned, followed her inside and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Credit: NYPD

The individual fled the scene on the e-bike, according to investigators.

EMS responded and brought the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was in stable condition.

NYPD search for suspect

Dig deeper:

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man they are looking for in connection with the alleged rape.

So far, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown at the time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.