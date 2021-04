Baby girl repeatedly struck, young sisters wounded in NY shooting

article

A baby girl was killed and two other young children were wounded in a shooting in Syracuse, police said.

Police were called to a disturbance shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday and found the victims on Grant Avenue, authorities said.

The baby girl was shot multiple times, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told CNY Central. He said the older girls are sisters, and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

James Bolds told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that he was the uncle of the baby, who died at Upstate University Hospital. "Somebody has the devil in their mind," Bolds said of the gunman. "They have anger in their hearts."

No arrests have been made in the shooting about a block away from Bellevue Elementary School.

A news conference was scheduled Monday.

With the Associated Press