Letitia James and Saritha Komatireddy face off for New York Attorney General

The Brief New York Attorney General Letitia James and Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy are competing for the AG's office in the 2026 midterms. Letitia James is the current New York Attorney General. Saritha Komatireddy is a former federal prosecutor and is the Republican nominee.



Attorney General Letitia James is being challenged by Republican contender Saritha Komatireddy for her seat.

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AG Letitia James' background, history

The backstory:

Letitia James is the 67th Attorney General for the State of New York.

Attorney General Letitia James was born and raised in Brooklyn and began her career as a public defender at the Legal Aid Society. She is a graduate of Lehman College and Howard University School of Law.

Elected in 2018, James is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected Attorney General.

By the numbers:

The attorney general secured millions of dollars to turn the tide on the opiod epidemic.

James joined a bipartisan coalition of 36 other attorneys general and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in securing $36.5 million from CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS) for fraudulently overbilling Medicaid for insulin prescriptions.

Her office has removed more than 10,000 guns from New York’s streets through dozens of community gun buyback events hosted since 2019.

Saritha Komatireddy's background, legal history

The backstory:

Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican candidate for New York Attorney General, is challenging James.

Komatireddy graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School, and began her legal career as a clerk for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

She later served as Counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

Today, she is a partner at Holtzman Vogel and teaches at Columbia Law School.