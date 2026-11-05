6 killed after massive Brooklyn house fire traps residents; lithium-ion battery investigated

The Brief At least six people died after a fast-moving fire engulfed a Brooklyn home early Thursday morning. The fire completely destroyed one home and spread to two neighboring houses. While early reports indicated a lithium-ion battery was found at the scene, Mayor Zohran Mamdani cautioned Thursday morning that the official cause remains under investigation.



A raging three-alarm fire destroyed a home in Sunset Park early Thursday morning, leaving at least six people dead and two others hospitalized.

What we know:

The FDNY received a call just after 1:30 a.m. reporting a fire on 58th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. The blaze quickly escalated from a two-alarm fire to a three-alarm response, engulfing two homes in flames and damaging a third.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others died after being transported to the hospital. Authorities confirmed all six victims who died were adults. Four other civilians were injured, alongside three firefighters and two police officers who suffered minor injuries.

First Deputy Commissioner Flynn noted units arrived in just over three minutes to find heavy fire blowing out of every window. Chief of Operations Kevin Woods explained the fast-moving flames were fueled by the building's "row frame" construction, meaning the structures are made entirely of wood beneath its vinyl siding.

Firefighters made aggressive pushes into the cellar, first, and second floors. Woods said crews had to use a portable ladder inside the home after the main staircase partially collapsed. They also managed to rescue two occupants who were trapped on the first floor behind rear window bars.

A neighbor told FOX 5 NY that by the time he ran outside, the fire was rapidly spreading, and he never saw anyone emerge from the primary home. He recalled watching paramedics pull victims from the building and perform CPR on the street.

The New York City Department of Buildings ordered the third damaged home to be vacated.

What we don't know:

The identities of the six adult victims have not been released. Although a hazmat team was initially requested due to the presence of lithium-ion batteries at the scene, Mamdani stressed Thursday morning that it is still "too early" to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The FDNY and the fire marshal's office continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

This tragedy comes just one week after a deadly fire at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, which officials said was sparked by a lithium-ion battery. That fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children.

What's next:

Eight residents from neighboring buildings were displaced by the fire and have been relocated to hotels with the help of the Red Cross. The FDNY fire marshal's office is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the blaze.

This tragedy comes just one week after a deadly fire at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, which officials said was sparked by a lithium-ion battery. That fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children.