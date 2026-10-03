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The Brief Police are searching for two people accused of attacking and robbing a 33-year-old man in the Bronx. Investigators said the pair stabbed and slashed the man before taking a chain from his neck. The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.



Police are looking for two people accused of stabbing a man several times and stealing his chain during a robbery near East 208th Street in the Bronx.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 1:44 p.m. Friday on the northwest corner of Rochambeau Avenue and East 208th Street, according to the NYPD.

Police said two unidentified people on a motorized bike approached a 33-year-old man, stabbed and slashed him multiple times, then forcibly took the chain from his neck.

The two people rode away south on Rochambeau Avenue, police said.

Emergency crews took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Police released images of the two people they are seeking in connection with the robbery.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2 wanted after Bronx man stabbed, chain stolen in motorized-bike robbery: NYPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-language tips can be submitted by calling 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.