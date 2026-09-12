2 raccoons test positive for rabies in Bay Shore and Babylon

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The Brief Two raccoons found in Bay Shore and Babylon have tested positive for rabies, bringing Suffolk County's terrestrial rabies count to 44 since February 2025. One Babylon resident came into contact with an ill raccoon on Sept. 9, sought medical care, and remains in good health. Health officials warn residents never to touch or transport wild animals and to report any abnormal wildlife behavior to police or environmental officers.



Health officials on Long Island are warning residents after two additional raccoons in Suffolk County tested positive for rabies this week.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services was notified of the positive lab results on Sept. 11 by the Wadsworth Center at the New York State Department of Health. The new cases bring the total number of terrestrial rabies confirmations in the county to 44 since Feb. 7, 2025.



What we know:

The first incident involved a dead raccoon discovered by a resident on a property in Bay Shore. An animal control officer from the Islip Animal Shelter retrieved the animal and submitted it for state testing. Officials confirmed there were no reported human or pet exposures linked to the Bay Shore animal.

In the second incident on Sept. 9, a resident found a visibly ill raccoon outside a home in Babylon. The person came into contact with the animal, immediately sought medical attention, and is currently in good health.

Suffolk County Police Department Emergency Service Section officers located the Babylon raccoon and transported it for testing. No other human or pet exposures were reported.

Residents who spot a wild animal acting strangely are asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department non-emergency line at 631-852-COPS or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at 631-444-0250.