17-year-old boy shot in the arm in Elmhurst, Queens; NYPD searching for suspect

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The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm across from a building on 78th Street in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The teen was taken privately to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was listed in stable condition. Police released images of a wanted suspect who ran away south on 78th Street after the shooting.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, across from 41-50 78th Street.

Police said an unidentified person fired a gun at the 17-year-old victim, hitting him in the right arm. The shooter then ran away southbound on 78th Street.

The teen was brought privately to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or shared a detailed physical description of the suspect beyond images released by the department.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or said what led up to the shooting.

How to help Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips.