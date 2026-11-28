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The Brief A 15-year-old died at Crossroads Juvenile Center on Nov. 28, 2026. EMS pronounced the teenager dead at the New York City detention facility. The NYC Administration for Children's Services is investigating the death alongside city and state authorities.



A 15-year-old died while at the Crossroads Juvenile Center in New York City on Nov. 28, prompting an investigation by city and state officials.

What we know:

Emergency medical responders pronounced the 15-year-old dead at the detention facility on Nov. 28, according to the NYC Administration for Children’s Services.

ACS Commissioner Rebecca Jones Gaston released a statement mourning the teenager's death and confirmed that the agency is working with city and state authorities to look into how it happened.

"ACS mourns the tragic loss of a 15-year-old who passed away while at Crossroads Juvenile Center," Gaston said. "The safety and well-being of everyone who lives and works in our detention facilities will always be our top priority. We will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death in coordination with city and state authorities."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the teenager's identity or the cause of death. Details on the specific circumstances inside the facility leading up to when EMS arrived remain under investigation.