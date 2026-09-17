Feast of San Gennaro hits 100 years

The Brief The Feast of San Gennaro 2026 in Little Italy, runs from Thursday, September 17 through Sunday, September 27. The feast is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture and music. This is the feast's 100th year as it started as a small block party back in 1926.



The annual Feast of San Gennaro is back for its 100th year in Little Italy.

The start of Feast of San Gennaro

The backstory:

The iconic celebration will bring thousands of visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture and music. Hundreds of different vendors will set up shop, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival, which started as a small block party back in 1926 when thousands of Italian immigrants lived in Little Italy, celebrates the life of the patron saint of Naples.



When does San Gennaro feast end?

Festivities will run until Sunday, Sept. 27.

San Gennaro Festival street closures

Local perspective:

The following streets will be closed Thursday September 17th, 2026, to Sunday September 27th, 2026, for the 100th Annual Festival of San Gennaro event at the Discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Mott Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street

Mulberry Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street

Baxter Street between Canal Street and Grand Street

Centre Market Place between Grand Street and Broome Street

Centre Street between Canal Street and Broome Street

Cleveland Place between Broome Street and Spring Street

Lafayette Street between Spring Street and East Houston Street

Canal Street between Bowery and Centre Street

Hester Street between Mott Street and Centre Street

Grand Street between Elizabeth Street and Centre Street

Broome Street between Mott Street and Centre Street/Cleveland Place

Kenmare Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place

Spring Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place/Lafayette Street

Prince Street between Mott Street and Lafayette Street

Jersey Street between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street