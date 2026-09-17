Feast of San Gennaro hits 100 years
NEW YORK - The annual Feast of San Gennaro is back for its 100th year in Little Italy.
The start of Feast of San Gennaro
The backstory:
The iconic celebration will bring thousands of visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture and music. Hundreds of different vendors will set up shop, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.
The festival, which started as a small block party back in 1926 when thousands of Italian immigrants lived in Little Italy, celebrates the life of the patron saint of Naples.
When does San Gennaro feast end?
Festivities will run until Sunday, Sept. 27.
San Gennaro Festival street closures
Local perspective:
The following streets will be closed Thursday September 17th, 2026, to Sunday September 27th, 2026, for the 100th Annual Festival of San Gennaro event at the Discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.
- Mott Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street
- Mulberry Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street
- Baxter Street between Canal Street and Grand Street
- Centre Market Place between Grand Street and Broome Street
- Centre Street between Canal Street and Broome Street
- Cleveland Place between Broome Street and Spring Street
- Lafayette Street between Spring Street and East Houston Street
- Canal Street between Bowery and Centre Street
- Hester Street between Mott Street and Centre Street
- Grand Street between Elizabeth Street and Centre Street
- Broome Street between Mott Street and Centre Street/Cleveland Place
- Kenmare Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place
- Spring Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place/Lafayette Street
- Prince Street between Mott Street and Lafayette Street
- Jersey Street between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street
The Source: The information in this article is from NYC DOT and The Feast of San Gennaro website.