1 dead, 2 hurt after being struck by Chevy truck in Chinatown, NYPD says

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The Brief A 77-year-old man is dead, and two women were hurt after being struck by a Chevy truck, according to police. Investigators said a 66-year-old man was driving the truck and attempting to make a right at Canal Street and Bowery when he struck the three victims. The truck operator kept driving until colliding with a sedan before coming to a stop, say police.



A 77-year-old man was killed, and two women were injured after being struck by a Chevy truck on Thursday morning in Lower Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

A 66-year-old man was driving a Chevy truck and attempting to make a right at Canal Street and Bowery in Chinatown when he struck three pedestrians.

The truck operator kept driving on Hester Street before colliding with a sedan and coming to a stop, police said.

One of the victims was a 77-year-old man who later died from his injuries.

The other two victims were transported to Bellevue hospital.

What we don't know:

The NYPD has not released the identities of the male victim or the operator of the truck.

As of now, there is no word on the condition of the two female victims.

There are no arrests and this investigation is ongoing, police said.