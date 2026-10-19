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Hochul, Mamdani announce expansion of 2-K program: Oct. 19 election update

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 19, 2026 2:49 PM EDT
Published October 19, 2026 2:49 PM EDT
New York announces major expansion of free 2-K program
New York announces major expansion of free 2-K program

New York announces major expansion of free 2-K program

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced thousands of new early-childhood education seats are coming to NYC next fall. Hochul committed to having the state pay for the first two years, but hasn't said how it will be funded after that. FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay reports. 

The Brief

    • Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have announced an expansion of their 2-K program.
    • Election Day in New York City is just 15 days away – here's everything to know about the upcoming election.

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have announced an expansion of their 2-K program.

Election Day in New York City is just 15 days away – here's everything to know about the upcoming election.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, left, and Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, during a news conference at the WIN NYC family shelter in New York, US, on Thursday, March 5, 2026. The universal child care program, which will be paid for with state f

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FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 15 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
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FULL: President Trump rallies in Georgia ahead of midterms

President Trump speaks at a midterm rally in Dalton, Georgia ahead of the midterms.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor:

  • A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul
  • Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
  • A Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

NYC election news today

GOP'S Saritha Komatireddy on NY AG race, public safety & bail reform
GOP'S Saritha Komatireddy on NY AG race, public safety & bail reform

GOP'S Saritha Komatireddy on NY AG race, public safety & bail reform

Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican candidate for New York Attorney General, is challenging incumbent Democrat Letitia James. A former federal prosecutor, Komatireddy shares her platform on tackling rising transit crime, reforming state bail policies, dealing with repeat offenders, and rooting out government fraud.

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul began the first meeting of the Full Lake Placid – New York City Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee at 8:30 a.m. earlier today.

Then the governor, joined by Mayor Mamdani, made their 2-K childcare announcement at 11 a.m.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman did not post a public schedule today.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York