Hochul, Mamdani announce expansion of 2-K program: Oct. 19 election update

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have announced an expansion of their 2-K program. Election Day in New York City is just 15 days away – here's everything to know about the upcoming election.



Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have announced an expansion of their 2-K program.

Election Day in New York City is just 15 days away – here's everything to know about the upcoming election.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, left, and Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, during a news conference at the WIN NYC family shelter in New York, US, on Thursday, March 5, 2026. The universal child care program, which will be paid for with state f Expand

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When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 15 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 24: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.

Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor:

Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul

Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%

Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

Polymarket : 94% in favor of Hochul

Kalshi : 93% in favor of the governor

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul began the first meeting of the Full Lake Placid – New York City Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee at 8:30 a.m. earlier today.

Then the governor, joined by Mayor Mamdani, made their 2-K childcare announcement at 11 a.m.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman did not post a public schedule today.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.