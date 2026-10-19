Hochul, Mamdani announce expansion of 2-K program: Oct. 19 election update
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have announced an expansion of their 2-K program.
Election Day in New York City is just 15 days away – here's everything to know about the upcoming election.
Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, left, and Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, during a news conference at the WIN NYC family shelter in New York, US, on Thursday, March 5, 2026. The universal child care program, which will be paid for with state f
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When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 15 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor:
- A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul
- Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
- A Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 94% in favor of Hochul
- Kalshi: 93% in favor of the governor
NYC election news today
- "Bail reform remains major issue in NY governor's race, 7 years after it became law" (The Gothamist)
- "Why did Bruce Blakeman go 100% MAGA?" (City & State New York)
- "Mamdani refuses to say whether he’ll boost cops in subways after man shot dead on Midtown platform" (The New York Post)
Where are the candidates today?
Gov. Hochul began the first meeting of the Full Lake Placid – New York City Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee at 8:30 a.m. earlier today.
Then the governor, joined by Mayor Mamdani, made their 2-K childcare announcement at 11 a.m.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman did not post a public schedule today.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.