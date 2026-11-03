New York Attorney General election results 2026: James vs Komatireddy l LIVE

The Brief Election Overview: New York Attorney General Letitia James and Saritha Komatireddy are competing for the AG's office. What to watch: Saritha Komatireddy is a former federal prosecutor and is the Republican nominee. Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



It's Election Day 2026, and New York Attorney General Letitia James and Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy are competing for the AG's office.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live 2026 NY Attorney General election results

By the numbers:

Track real-time election results below in the race for New York Attorney General.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results

Dig deeper:

Letitia James is the 67th Attorney General for the State of New York.

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

She was born and raised in Brooklyn and began her career as a public defender at the Legal Aid Society. She is a graduate of Lehman College and Howard University School of Law.

Elected in 2018, James is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected Attorney General.

The other side:

Saritha Komatireddy graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School, and began her legal career as a clerk for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

She later served as Counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. Today, she is a partner at Holtzman Vogel and teaches at Columbia Law School.