Hochul, Blakeman will go head-to-head in debate tonight: Oct. 13 election update
NEW YORK - The first and only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will be held tonight at 7 p.m.
Election Day is only 21 days away – here's what prospective voters should know.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 21 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul
- Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
- A Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 96% in favor of the governor
- Kalshi: 94% in favor of Hochul
NYC election news today
- "Blakeman launches graphic attack on Mamdani in meeting with Hasidic Jews" (The New York Times)
- "Gov. Kathy Hochul booed while marching in NYC’s Columbus Day parade" (The New York Post)
- "Rep. Omar accuses Trump of political intimidation after agents search her home" (PBS News)
Where are the candidates today?
Neither Hochul nor Blakeman's public schedules were posted today.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from several government websites.