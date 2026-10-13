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Hochul, Blakeman will go head-to-head in debate tonight: Oct. 13 election update

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 13, 2026 2:21 PM EDT
Published October 13, 2026 2:21 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • The first and only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will be held tonight at 7 p.m.
    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
    • Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - The first and only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will be held tonight at 7 p.m.

Election Day is only 21 days away – here's what prospective voters should know.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 21 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul
  • Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
  • A Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
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New York Attorney General Letitia James and her challenger Republican Saritha Komatireddy faced off in a heated debate ahead of the 2026 general election. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley reports. 

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

NYC election news today

Key Senate races highlight battle for control ahead of midterms
Key Senate races highlight battle for control ahead of midterms

Key Senate races highlight battle for control ahead of midterms

Recent polling shows tight U.S. Senate races in key states like Texas, Ohio and Michigan leading into the upcoming midterm elections. Analysts note that voter concerns over issues like affordability and immigration could influence the balance of power in Washington.

Where are the candidates today?

Neither Hochul nor Blakeman's public schedules were posted today.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York