'He's a bad apple': Mamdani goes after Blakeman in political ad supporting Hochul

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani has posted a political ad supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul in her run for reelection. In the Instagram reel, Mamdani goes after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Hochul's Republican opponent in the upcoming election. One point Mamdani focuses on is Blakeman's history of cooperation with ICE – the Republican nominee just went after Hochul over her sanctuary policies in their debate earlier this week.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani has posted a political ad supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul in her run for reelection.

‘He’s a bad apple'

What they're saying:

In the video, Mamdani goes after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Hochul's Republican opponent in the upcoming election.

"There are some politicians who want to make life better for everyone," the mayor says in the video, "and then, there's Bruce Blakeman."

One point Mamdani focuses on is Blakeman's history of cooperation with ICE – the Republican nominee just went after Hochul over her sanctuary policies in their debate earlier this week.