'He's a bad apple': Mamdani goes after Blakeman in political ad supporting Hochul
NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani has posted a political ad supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul in her run for reelection.
‘He’s a bad apple'
What they're saying:
In the video, Mamdani goes after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Hochul's Republican opponent in the upcoming election.
"There are some politicians who want to make life better for everyone," the mayor says in the video, "and then, there's Bruce Blakeman."
One point Mamdani focuses on is Blakeman's history of cooperation with ICE – the Republican nominee just went after Hochul over her sanctuary policies in their debate earlier this week.
The Source: This article includes a social media post made by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.