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'He's a bad apple': Mamdani goes after Blakeman in political ad supporting Hochul

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 15, 2026 2:48 PM EDT
Published October 15, 2026 2:48 PM EDT
'I think the governor did a good job': Mamdani on governor's debate
'I think the governor did a good job': Mamdani on governor's debate

'I think the governor did a good job': Mamdani on governor's debate

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says that he feels Gov. Kathy Hochul did a good job, despite the fact that he did not watch the debate. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the details.

The Brief

    • Mayor Zohran Mamdani has posted a political ad supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul in her run for reelection.
    • In the Instagram reel, Mamdani goes after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Hochul's Republican opponent in the upcoming election.
    • One point Mamdani focuses on is Blakeman's history of cooperation with ICE – the Republican nominee just went after Hochul over her sanctuary policies in their debate earlier this week.

NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani has posted a political ad supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul in her run for reelection.

‘He’s a bad apple'

What they're saying:

In the video, Mamdani goes after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Hochul's Republican opponent in the upcoming election.

"There are some politicians who want to make life better for everyone," the mayor says in the video, "and then, there's Bruce Blakeman."

EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans
EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans

EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay asks Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about his campaign for the governor's office, and his plans for if he wins.

One point Mamdani focuses on is Blakeman's history of cooperation with ICE – the Republican nominee just went after Hochul over her sanctuary policies in their debate earlier this week.

Blakeman says Nassau County must comply with 'terrible' ICE law
Blakeman says Nassau County must comply with 'terrible' ICE law

Blakeman says Nassau County must comply with 'terrible' ICE law

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says Nassau County will comply with the new state law banning state and local facilities from being used by federal immigration agents. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the latest.

The Source: This article includes a social media post made by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsZohran Mamdani