Where to track results, watch live news coverage on Election Night

The Brief Election Day Overview: In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is up for reelection, as is Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. Tracking Results: Election results will be available in real-time right here once polls close at 8 p.m. in New Jersey and Connecticut, and 9 p.m. in New York, with live coverage streaming on the FOX LOCAL app and website. Live Coverage Schedule: FOX LOCAL New York will provide comprehensive Election Night coverage starting at 4 p.m.



If you're making Election Night plans, FOX 5 NY has resources for you to track election results in real time, get breaking news alerts and watch live local coverage from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Election results will be available in real-time right here once polls close at 8 p.m. in New Jersey and Connecticut, and 9 p.m. in New York.

Watch live coverage

Beginning at 4 p.m., FOX LOCAL New York will be streaming live coverage on Election Day, including results, expert analysis and candidate speeches.

You can watch coverage on Channel 5, in the media player below, or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV. If you download the FOX LOCAL app, we'll send breaking news alerts when results are in.

Election coverage is also available on your FOX LOCAL New York channel on your smart TV and devices like Roku and Amazon.

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One. If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4101), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1126), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 260), TCLtv+, Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.