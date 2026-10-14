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Rep. Lawler takes on Democratic challenger Conley in debate: Oct. 14 election update

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 14, 2026 5:25 PM EDT
Published October 14, 2026 5:25 PM EDT
Sparks fly in NY gov debate: Hochul, Blakeman clash over Trump, Iran, Cornell and more
Sparks fly in NY gov debate: Hochul, Blakeman clash over Trump, Iran, Cornell and more

Sparks fly in NY gov debate: Hochul, Blakeman clash over Trump, Iran, Cornell and more

Things got a little testy as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and GOP challenger Bruce Blakeman traded shots at their one and only debate before Election Day. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has some of the key moments as the two tangled for one hour in Chelsea. 

The Brief

    • Rep. Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley will face off in a debate tonight at 7 p.m.
    • Election Day is less than three weeks away – here's what New Yorkers need to know.

NEW YORK - Rep. Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley will face off in a debate tonight at 7 p.m.

Election Day is less than three weeks away – here's what New Yorkers should know about the candidates, polls and how to vote.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 20 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
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You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Marist poll shows 53% of likely New York voters supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul
  • Last month, a Siena poll says that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
  • A Quinnipiac poll shows Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul announced a new investment in affordable community programming at 9:30 a.m. earlier today.

Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman
Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman

Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman faced off in their first and only debate of the New York gubernatorial race. The candidates traded jabs over key issues including affordability, crime, immigration, and their ties to Donald Trump. Political analyst Ben Max joins to break down the biggest moments from the stage, evaluate both candidates' debate strategies, and discuss what the latest polling data means for independent voters ahead of Election Day.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman did not post a public schedule today.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York