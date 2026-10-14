Rep. Lawler takes on Democratic challenger Conley in debate: Oct. 14 election update

The Brief Rep. Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley will face off in a debate tonight at 7 p.m. Election Day is less than three weeks away – here's what New Yorkers need to know.



Rep. Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley will face off in a debate tonight at 7 p.m.

Election Day is less than three weeks away – here's what New Yorkers should know about the candidates, polls and how to vote.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 20 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 24: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.

Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

Marist poll shows 53% of likely New York voters supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul

Last month, a Siena poll says that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%

Quinnipiac poll shows Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

Polymarket : 95% in favor of Hochul

Kalshi : 93% in favor of the governor

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul announced a new investment in affordable community programming at 9:30 a.m. earlier today.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman did not post a public schedule today.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.