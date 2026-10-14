Rep. Lawler takes on Democratic challenger Conley in debate: Oct. 14 election update
NEW YORK - Rep. Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley will face off in a debate tonight at 7 p.m.
Election Day is less than three weeks away – here's what New Yorkers should know about the candidates, polls and how to vote.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 20 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Marist poll shows 53% of likely New York voters supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul
- Last month, a Siena poll says that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
- A Quinnipiac poll shows Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 95% in favor of Hochul
- Kalshi: 93% in favor of the governor
NYC election news today
- "NYC Mayor Mamdani rejects DSA pressure to fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch over ICE" (Daily News)
- "New York City comptroller backs off promise to invest in Israeli bonds" (The New York Times)
- "President Trump visits Syracuse for midterm rally and takes aim at Hochul" (Spectrum News)
Where are the candidates today?
Gov. Hochul announced a new investment in affordable community programming at 9:30 a.m. earlier today.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman did not post a public schedule today.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.