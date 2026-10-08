NYS Dems don't want Blakeman's campaign to receive remaining public matching funds: Oct. 8 election update
NEW YORK - The New York State Democratic Party is urging the Public Campaign Finance Board not to release the remaining matching funds for Blakeman's gubernatorial campaign.
CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Republican gubernatorial candidate and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks during a press conference on Governor Kathy Hochul's sanctuary policies in front of the New Castle Courthouse on October 06, 2026 i
Election Day in the city is a mere 26 days away. Here's what likely voters should know.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is only 26 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Marist poll released earlier this week has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul
- Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
- A Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 95% in favor of Hochul
- Kalshi: Hochul with 95%
NYC election news today
- "Letitia James' underdog rival turns AG's own playbook against her with scathing 52-count campaign 'indictment'" (Fox News)
- "Legal 'loophole' helps NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, Bruce Blakeman raise millions" (The Gothamist)
- "Hochul, AOC stump on data center ban common ground" (Spectrum News)
Where are the candidates today?
Neither the governor nor the Nassau County executive released a public schedule for the day.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from election websites for New York City, as well as the state of New York.