NYS Dems don't want Blakeman's campaign to receive remaining public matching funds: Oct. 8 election update

The Brief The New York State Democratic Party is urging the Public Campaign Finance Board not to release the remaining matching funds for Blakeman's gubernatorial campaign. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.



The New York State Democratic Party is urging the Public Campaign Finance Board not to release the remaining matching funds for Blakeman's gubernatorial campaign.

CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Republican gubernatorial candidate and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks during a press conference on Governor Kathy Hochul's sanctuary policies in front of the New Castle Courthouse on October 06, 2026 i Expand

Election Day in the city is a mere 26 days away. Here's what likely voters should know.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is only 26 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 24: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.

Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

Marist poll released earlier this week has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Kathy Hochul

Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%

Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

Polymarket : 95% in favor of Hochul

Kalshi : Hochul with 95%

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Neither the governor nor the Nassau County executive released a public schedule for the day.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.