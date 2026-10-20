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Hochul speaks about suspected Medicaid fraud: Oct. 20 election update

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 20, 2026 2:26 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 2:26 PM EDT
Mamdani, Hochul announce 2-K expansion weeks before midterms
Mamdani, Hochul announce 2-K expansion weeks before midterms

Mamdani, Hochul announce 2-K expansion weeks before midterms

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul announced an expansion of their 2-K childcare program earlier today. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the latest.

The Brief

    • Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about state and federal law enforcement agencies participating in a "coordinated crackdown" on suspected fraud in the Medicaid system.
    • Election Day in New York City is only two weeks away – here's the latest news on the upcoming midterms.

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about state and federal law enforcement agencies participating in a "coordinated crackdown" on suspected fraud in the Medicaid system.

Election Day in New York City is only two weeks away – here's the latest news on the upcoming midterms.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 14 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FULL INTERVIEW: NYC e-bike enforcement, horse carriage ban, bank vandalism
FULL INTERVIEW: NYC e-bike enforcement, horse carriage ban, bank vandalism

FULL INTERVIEW: NYC e-bike enforcement, horse carriage ban, bank vandalism

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and Majority Leader Shaun Abreu discuss new dynamometers that test and confiscate illegal e-bikes, the upcoming vote to ban horse carriages, and recent vandalism at a Capital One bank that the NYPD says is a possible hate crime.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul
  • Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
  • A Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Suozzi v LiPetri: Breaking down the race for NY-03
Suozzi v LiPetri: Breaking down the race for NY-03

Suozzi v LiPetri: Breaking down the race for NY-03

Rep. Tom Suozzi is being challenged by Republican nominee Michael LiPetri Jr. for his seat representing NY-03, a Long Island district. FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg speaks to both of the candidates.

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

Election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul spoke about arrests made regarding auto insurance fraud at 11:45 a.m. earlier today.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman was joined by former Gov. George Pataki to discuss energy costs in New York at 10:30 a.m. earlier today.

Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman
Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman

Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman faced off in their first and only debate of the New York gubernatorial race. The candidates traded jabs over key issues including affordability, crime, immigration, and their ties to Donald Trump. Political analyst Ben Max joins to break down the biggest moments from the stage, evaluate both candidates' debate strategies, and discuss what the latest polling data means for independent voters ahead of Election Day.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York