Hochul speaks about suspected Medicaid fraud: Oct. 20 election update
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about state and federal law enforcement agencies participating in a "coordinated crackdown" on suspected fraud in the Medicaid system.
Election Day in New York City is only two weeks away – here's the latest news on the upcoming midterms.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 14 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul
- Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
- A Quinnipiac poll released the same day as the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 94% in favor of the governor
- Kalshi: 94% in support of Hochul
Election news today
- "Blakeman attacks Hochul for allegedly not signing volunteer firefighter tax relief bill — two days after she signed it" (amNewYork)
- "Former New York State Assembly member Ari Espinal charged with stealing union funds" (POLITICO)
- "Republicans barely mention Trump in political ads ahead of the midterms" (The New York Times)
Where are the candidates today?
Gov. Hochul spoke about arrests made regarding auto insurance fraud at 11:45 a.m. earlier today.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman was joined by former Gov. George Pataki to discuss energy costs in New York at 10:30 a.m. earlier today.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.