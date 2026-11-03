New York election results 2026: State Senate, Assembly, more l LIVE

The Brief Election Overview: Election Day 2026 in New York is here, headlined by the governor's race between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman. What to watch: Other races across the state include comptroller and attorney general. Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



Election Day 2026 in New York is here, headlined by the governor's race between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman. Other races across the state include comptroller and attorney general.

ELECTION RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l STATE SENATE l STATE ASSEMBLY l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live NY election results 2026

By the numbers:

Track real-time election results below in the races for governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State Assembly, comptroller and attorney general.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results