NY-17 election results 2026: Lawler concedes race to Conley

Mike Lawler has conceded the race to Cait Conley in New York's 17th congressional district.

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Live NY-17 election results 2026

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Before taking an interest in politics, Conley dedicated over a decade of her life to serving the country – she was an active-duty officer for the U.S. Army for 16 years, and was awarded three Bronze Stars.

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Cait Conley, who is challenging U.S. Representative Mike Lawler to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District, speaks to supporters on September 16, 2026 in Tarrytown, New York. The district in the Lower Huds Expand

After returning to the United States, Conley served as the director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council at the White House.