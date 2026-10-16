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AOC transfers $1M to help Michigan candidate El-Sayed: Oct. 16 election update

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 16, 2026 4:03 PM EDT
Published October 16, 2026 4:03 PM EDT
MI-7's Will Lawrence, PA-10 & Midterm Headlines
MI-7's Will Lawrence, PA-10 & Midterm Headlines

MI-7's Will Lawrence, PA-10 & Midterm Headlines

A conversation with MI-7 Democratic candidate Will Lawrence, a look at PA's 10th District race, debate takeaways and the latest midterm headlines.

The Brief

    • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has transferred $1 million to a political account to assist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in his campaign, The New York Times reports.
    • Election Day in New York City is only 18 days away – here's the latest that New Yorkers should know.

NEW YORK - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has transferred $1 million to a political account to assist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in his campaign, The New York Times reports.

Election Day in New York City is only 18 days away – here's the latest that New Yorkers should know.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 18 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Marist poll shows that 53% of potential New York voters support Gov. Kathy Hochul
  • Weeks before that, a Siena poll announced that Blakeman holds 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
  • A Quinnipiac poll released that same day showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Mayor Mamdani urges public parking lots not to cooperate with ICE
Mayor Mamdani urges public parking lots not to cooperate with ICE

Mayor Mamdani urges public parking lots not to cooperate with ICE

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and more than 100 elected officials are now urging parking lot owners to keep federal immigration agents off their property. FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has the details.

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul made an energy affordability announcement at 9:45 a.m. earlier today.

She will join Latino community leaders and elected officials for a campaign-related reception tonight at 6 p.m. in Washington Heights.

Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman
Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman

Key takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman faced off in their first and only debate of the New York gubernatorial race. The candidates traded jabs over key issues including affordability, crime, immigration, and their ties to Donald Trump. Political analyst Ben Max joins to break down the biggest moments from the stage, evaluate both candidates' debate strategies, and discuss what the latest polling data means for independent voters ahead of Election Day.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman made an education-related announcement in the Bronx earlier today at 11:15 a.m.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and reporting by The New York Times, as well as previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPolitics