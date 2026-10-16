AOC transfers $1M to help Michigan candidate El-Sayed: Oct. 16 election update
NEW YORK - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has transferred $1 million to a political account to assist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in his campaign, The New York Times reports.
Election Day in New York City is only 18 days away – here's the latest that New Yorkers should know.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 18 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Marist poll shows that 53% of potential New York voters support Gov. Kathy Hochul
- Weeks before that, a Siena poll announced that Blakeman holds 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
- A Quinnipiac poll released that same day showed Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 94% in favor of the governor
- Kalshi: 94% favoring Hochul
NYC election news today
- "New warnings for New York voters about AI-generated misinformation" (Spectrum News 1)
- "Darializa Avila Chevalier vows to show DSA can ‘deliver’ in Congress" (Daily News)
Where are the candidates today?
Gov. Hochul made an energy affordability announcement at 9:45 a.m. earlier today.
She will join Latino community leaders and elected officials for a campaign-related reception tonight at 6 p.m. in Washington Heights.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman made an education-related announcement in the Bronx earlier today at 11:15 a.m.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and reporting by The New York Times, as well as previous FOX 5 NY coverage.