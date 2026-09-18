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AOC set to campaign across New York weeks leading up to midterms

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published September 18, 2026 4:42 PM EDT
Published September 18, 2026 4:42 PM EDT
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives before a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the National 9/11 Memorial &amp; Museu

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The Brief

    • FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has confirmed that Ocasio-Cortez will be traveling throughout the state in the weeks leading up to the midterms.
    • There's been much speculation regarding whether she will run for president in 2028.

NEW YORK - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will campaign across New York in the weeks before the upcoming midterm elections.

AOC will campaign across NY

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has confirmed that Ocasio-Cortez will be traveling throughout the state in the weeks leading up to the midterms.

There's been much speculation regarding whether she will run for president in 2028.

The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew YorkAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez