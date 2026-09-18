AOC set to campaign across New York weeks leading up to midterms
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NEW YORK - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will campaign across New York in the weeks before the upcoming midterm elections.
AOC will campaign across NY
What we know:
FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has confirmed that Ocasio-Cortez will be traveling throughout the state in the weeks leading up to the midterms.
There's been much speculation regarding whether she will run for president in 2028.
The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.