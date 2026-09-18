AOC set to campaign across New York weeks leading up to midterms

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The Brief FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has confirmed that Ocasio-Cortez will be traveling throughout the state in the weeks leading up to the midterms. There's been much speculation regarding whether she will run for president in 2028.



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will campaign across New York in the weeks before the upcoming midterm elections.

AOC will campaign across NY

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has confirmed that Ocasio-Cortez will be traveling throughout the state in the weeks leading up to the midterms.

There's been much speculation regarding whether she will run for president in 2028.