- A passenger who rode in a helicopter that dropped him off and later crashed into a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday, killing the pilot, said nothing seemed out of the ordinary, according to a federal air safety investigator.

NTSB investigator Doug Brazy told reporters on Tuesday that the Agusta A109E helicopter flew the passenger from Westchester County to a heliport on the East Side of Manhattan.

The New York Times reported that the passenger was Daniele Bodini, the founder of American Continental Properties, a real estate company that used the helicopter for executive travel.

The pilot, Tim McCormack, then waited for a few hours because of the rain, reviewed the weather forecast, and then took off for Linden, New Jersey.

But about 11 minutes later, the helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable building on 7th Avenue and West 51st Street in Midtown, sparking a fire and prompting workers to evacuate.

NTSB investigators are trying to confirm whether McCormack tried to radio for help, Brazy said.

McCormack apparently couldn't find his way and was trying to get back to the heliport, The Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Monday that firefighters responded to the building in about four minutes, went to the roof, and quickly extinguished the fire. Crews then worked to contain a fuel leak.

The chopper was flying in a rainstorm when visibility was less than a mile, so the NTSB will look at the weather as a possible factor.

The AXA Equitable Center houses the bank BNP Paribas, the law firm Sidley Austin, the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, financial services company Stifel, and several other companies.

Several helicopters and small planes have crashed in and around Manhattan, including some in recent years. Those recent crashes have prompted several officials to call for banning nonessential flights over Manhattan.

