11 2019 07:47AM By Kayla Mamelak, FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 11 2019 07:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 08:35AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411996706-411997307"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411996706-411997307" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/Calls_to_ban_most_helicopters_over_NYC_i_0_7382107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411996706" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines411996706' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/helicopter-crash-pilot-identified"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/ECVFD_TIM_MCCORMACK_061019_1560219401555_7381134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Pilot killed in helicopter crash identified</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701_7376097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Helicopter crashes into Midtown Manhattan building</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/a-history-of-aviation-accidents-in-new-york-city"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/May2019Crash_1560196838320_7370944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>A history of aviation accidents in New York City</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Cries to ‘stop the chop’ are growing louder following Monday’s <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building" target="_blank">deadly helicopter crash</a> on a high-rise in Midtown Manhattan.</p> <p>Rep. Carolyn Maloney is among the many calling for the ban of all unnecessary helicopters over New York City.</p> <p>“For nonessential things like tourism, why should some tour guide be able to endanger that lives of people by flying over probably one of the most densely populated areas in the world? New York City,” Maloney said. “It doesn’t make any sense at all and it should have been banned long ago.”</p> <p>Monday’s crash was a private helicopter, not a tourist flight, but it called to mind <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/a-history-of-aviation-accidents-in-new-york-city">past helicopter accidents in the city</a></strong>.</p> <p>In May 1977, five people died when a helicopter blade broke off on a helipad at the top of what was then-called the PanAm building. It led authorities to ban helipads on Manhattan rooftops, but there have still been several chopper accidents since then.</p> <p>This past May a pilot miraculously survived after he lost altitude and crashed into the Hudson River.</p> <p>In March 2018, five people were killed when their sightseeing helicopter crashed into the East River.</p> <p>In August 2009, nine people died when a chopper and small plane collided and landed in the Hudson.</p> <p>Adrian Benepe, a volunteer for Stop the Chop, says a government agency like the TSA should have tighter control over access to helicopters flying in the nation’s largest city.</p> <p>“If they need to keep heliports open for emergency services for official business, for NYPD, for hospital, for medical evac, that’s fine,” Benepe said.</p> <p>A bill to ban tourist helicopter flights has been introduced to the city council and voted down multiple times in recent years.</p> <p>The Economic Development Corporation, which manages two of the city’s 