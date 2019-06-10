Women who sleep with the television on or with the presence of other artificial light during the night may be at higher risk of weight gain or developing obesity, according to a group of researchers at the National Institutes of Health .

The research team gathered questionnaire data from 43,722 women who participated in the Sister Study, which examines the risk factors for diseases such as breast cancer. Participants fell between the ages of 35-74, had no history of cancer or cardiovascular disease, and were not shift workers, daytime sleepers, or pregnant at the time of the study.

The questionnaire included questions about exposure to light during sleep, and participants indicated whether they slept with no light, a small night light, light outside of the room, or a light or television on in the room.