Related Headlines Helicopter crashes into Midtown Manhattan building

- The pilot who was killed when his helicopter crashed into a New York City skyscraper has been identified.

The real estate company that used the Agusta A109E helicopter confirmed Monday that the pilot was Tim McCormack, of Clinton Corners, New York.

American Continental Properties, a real estate company founded by Italian-born investor Daniele Bodini, said McCormack had flown for the company for the past five years. It said in a statement that "our hearts are with his family and friends."

McCormack was formerly a volunteer fire chief for the East Clinton Fire District.

FAA records said he had been certified in 2004 to fly helicopters and single-engine airplanes. He was certified as a flight instructor last year.

Authorities have said the helicopter was being used for executive travel.

The helicopter was flying in rain and heavy clouds when it hit AXA Equitable building in midtown Manhattan.

Photographs by the FDNY show that the helicopter that crashed into a New York City skyscraper was obliterated on impact. Only a few pieces of the wreckage are recognizable as having been parts of an aircraft, including a piece of the tail.